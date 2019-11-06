Lawyers Shut Courts, Want Delhi Police Protesters Arrested: 10 Points

Lawyers continued their protest in Delhi days after their colleagues clashed with cops.

New Delhi: The face-off between the lawyers and police of Delhi escalated today with protesting lawyers forcing shut all the lower courts in Delhi. One lawyer also sent a legal notice to the Delhi police chief for yesterday's marathon protests, insisting that the protest was illegal and the protesters should be arrested within a week. The chairman of the Bar Council of India - which was asked by the Delhi High Court yesterday to control the advocates -- today assured action against anyone resorting to violence. But he also said that the police want "full freedom to act against advocates". "The police say they would withdraw security of judges and it is one of their demands. To abuse courts is not right," he added. The Delhi High Court is hearing the matter today.