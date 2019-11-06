Lawyers Shut Courts, Want Delhi Police Protesters Arrested: 10 Points

Here are the Top 10 developments in this big story:
- On the third consecutive day of their protest, lawyers have closed the main gates at Patiala House and Saket district courts and did not allow litigants access the court premises. At the Rohini district court, a lawyer doused himself with kerosene and threatened self-immolation. Another advocate climbed the rooftop of one of the buildings in the premises, threatening to commit suicide.
- Assuring that the courts will function normally from tomorrow, Bar Council chairman Mannan Mishra said action has been taken against the lawyer who slapped a police officer at the Saket Court on Monday. "We are Indians not Pakistanis," he said, then added, "The police did not take action against the Constable who had fired against the advocate".
- The lawyers claim that one of their colleagues was shot in the chest during Saturday's clash at the Tis Hazari Court, in which more than 20 policemen and eight advocates were injured.
- Mr Misra also objected to the police filing two First Information Reports on the violence of Saturday and Monday "despite the matter being sub judice before the Delhi High Court". "This lodging of FIR cannot be justified. If they are not happy with the High Court order passed on Sunday, they can file a review petition or seek recall of the order," Mr Mishra said.
- Following a petition by the Centre, the Delhi High Court had asked advocates to exercise restraint and asked them to file a response. The matter will be heard today.
- The 11-hour protest by policemen yesterday ended late last evening after action from the police brass following directions by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Mr Baijal said advocates and police were "important pillars of criminal justice system" and it was imperative to "restore the trust between the two and ensure that justice is done impartially".
- Among the action taken were FIRs filed for the violence at the Tis Hazari and the Saket courts. A petition will also be filed in the High Court asking it to review yesterday's order of suspension and transfers of the four police officers, top police officers assured.
- This morning, along with other senior officers, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik met the Lieutenant Governor, who is the Centre's representative in Delhi. The Delhi Police are under the control of the Union Home Ministry.
- At least 20 policemen and eight lawyers were injured and 20 vehicles were vandalised in Saturday's clash at Tis Hazari court, which started over a wrongly parked vehicle. The attack was followed by another violent confrontation on Monday, when a policeman was slapped and beaten outside Saket District Court by a group of lawyers.
- Yesterday, at least a thousand policemen gathered outside the police headquarters, blocking an arterial road of the city. The policemen were upset over what they perceived as a lack of the government's concern about their well-being. The protesting officers have submitted a list of 10 demands, which includes the creation of a Police Protection Act.
