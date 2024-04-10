Latur Man Out To Distribute His Wedding Invite Dies In Road Accident

The police said that the wedding was scheduled to take place on April 18.

A 22-year-old man and his cousin, who were out on a motorcycle to distribute invitation cards of the former's wedding slated for next week, were killed in a road accident in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

They were identified as Vishal Bhiwa Nilewad (22) and his cousin Akash Dhondiba Nilewad (25), residents of Anupwadi village in Udgir tehsil of the central Maharashtra district, they said.

According to the police, Vishal Nilewad had got engaged to a woman and their marriage was scheduled to take place on April 18.

He and his cousin were out to distribute wedding invitation cards to their relatives on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction near Lohara village at around 12:20 pm, they said.

The impact of the crash was so powerful that both of them died on the spot, said the police.

