Latest News Live Updates: Serum Institute Hopes To Launch Covovax COVID-19 Vaccine By June

Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, is hopeful of launching Covovax - developed in partnership with American vaccine developer Novavax - by June, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday. The US-based pharma firm's Covid jab was found to be 89.3 per cent effective in a UK trial.

The Pune-based Serum Institute has already applied for local trials for the vaccine candidate in India. "Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!" Adar Poonawalla tweeted this afternoon," Mr Poonawalla's tweet read.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 26 million on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

US COVID-19 case count rose to 26,012,880, with a total of 438,239 deaths, as of 2:22 p.m. local time (1922 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

US COVID-19 cases reached 20 million on January 1, and have increased by 6 million within a month, ANI reported.

