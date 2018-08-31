Last Day To File Income Tax Return Today: 5 Things To Remember

Last date to file income tax return today. Don't miss.

New Delhi: Today, August 31, is the last day to file your Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2018-19 for salaried individuals and people with professional income. Since the government has already given a one-month extension to the original deadline of July 31 for filing ITR, there may not be any further extension in the timeline. The only exception to this, however, is Kerala, where the due date to file IT returns has been extended to September 15 after devastating floods that led to destruction of life and property in the state.