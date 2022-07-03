Lashkar Terrorist Caught In Jammu Was BJP's IT Cell Chief

Talib Hussain Shah and his accomplice were captured by the villagers in Jammu's Reasi

A wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist captured in Jammu and Kashmir today was an active member of BJP. He was also the party's Minority Morcha social media in-charge in Jammu. Talib Hussain Shah and his accomplice were captured by the villagers in Jammu's Reasi area this morning. Two AK rifles, several grenades and other arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession. They were eventually handed over to the police.

The BJP blamed the system of online membership that is allowing people to join the party without any background check.

"A new issue has come up with this arrest," said party spokesman RS Pathania. "I'd say this is a new model -- entering the BJP, gaining access, doing recce... there was even a plot to kill the top leadership which was busted by the police," he said.



"Across the border, there are those who want to spread terror. Now anyone can become a member of the BJP online. I'd say this is a drawback since there is no system to check the criminal record or antecedents of the people who are taking membership online," he added.

On May 9, the BJP appointed Shah as in charge of party's IT and social media in Jammu province.

"Mr. Talib Hussain Shah, at Draj Kotranka, budhan, District Rajouri, shall be the new IT & Social Media Incharge BJP Minority Mocha Jammu Province with immediate effect" read an order issued by the BJP Minority Morcha J&K.

There are a number of pictures Shah has with senior BJP leaders including J&K president Ravindra Raina.

The Lt Governor and the police chief of Jammu and Kashmir have announced a cash reward for the villagers of Reasi and commended their bravery.

"Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in Reasi district. Two #terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK #rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Pistol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers" tweeted Mukesh Singh, t7he Additional Director General police Jammu.

"I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs. 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism" tweeted Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

According to the police, Shah was on their radar for over a month after they suspected his involvement in two blasts and the killing of a civilian in Rajouri district.

"He has been in our radar for over one-and-half-month. We suspected his involvement in a sticky bomb attack at Kotranka and also the killing of a civilian. He had used the same weapon for the killing which was recovered today," Mr Singh told NDTV.