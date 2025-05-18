Lashkar Terrorist Abu Saifullah, Masterminded Of Key Attacks In India, Killed

A key terrorist of Lashkar E Taiba -- -- Rajullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah - has been shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh. Saifullah -- said to be involved in the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur in 2006 -- was shot dead by unknown assailants.

Sources said he was working on a Lashkar module in Nepal -- handling financing, recruitment, and logistics -- and was trying to get terrorists infiltrated in India and raise funds.

Saifullah was an associate of Lashkar's operational commander Azam Cheema alias Babaji. Besides, he was also involved in the terrorist attack on CRPF camp in Rampur and the conspiracy to attack IISC Bangalore

Saifullah was also involved in the attack on Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Science in 2005 and the terror strike at a CRPF camp at Rampur in 2001.

The shooting of Saifullah comes days after Operation Sindoor - India's targeted strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - on May 7.

India has said more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes conducted by the army, navy and the air force.

Among those who died were five terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Among them were Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Abu Jundal, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel -- the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar -- Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid alias Abu Akasha and Mohammad Hassan Khan.

The anti-terror operation followed the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam and destroyed at least nine terror camps.

Days later, as Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Indian civilian and military areas, Indian forces struck back and hit three airfields in Pakistan.