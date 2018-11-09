KMP Expressway: Top 10 Facts About The Western Peripheral Expressway

KMP Expressway: The 83-km-long Kundli to Manesar section is scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi

New Delhi: The 136-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, will become fully operational on November 19 with the inauguration of its 83-km-long Kundli-Manesar section. Running over nine years behind schedule, the expressway was to be initially inaugurated tomorrow.