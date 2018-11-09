KMP Expressway: Top 10 Facts About The Western Peripheral Expressway

KMP Expressway: The 83-km-long Kundli to Manesar section is scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi
New Delhi: The 136-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, will become fully operational on November 19 with the inauguration of its 83-km-long Kundli-Manesar section. Running over nine years behind schedule, the expressway was to be initially inaugurated tomorrow.
Here are the top 10 facts about the Western Peripheral Expressway:
The Western Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, is an 135.6 km (84.3 mi)-long Expressway in Haryana. Along with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Western Peripheral Expressway is expected to divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles away from Delhi.
The 53-km Manesar to Palwal section was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari in April 2016.
The remaining 83-km-long Kundli to Manesar section of KMP expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November.
The expressway has been divided into three sections of 45 km each, that cuts across four national highways - NH 1, NH 2, NH 8 and NH 10.
There are 52 underpasses and 23 overpasses in this expressway. Many Flyovers and interchanges are being constructed at places where the expressway crosses state and national highways.
Once the KMP expressway is thrown open, heavy vehicles will get access to various industrial towns like Maneser, Sohna, Dharuhera, Bawal and Bhiwadi in Haryana without entering Delhi.
PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh said PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the expressway at Manesar where he would also address a rally on the occasion.
The expressway will cut down the distance between various northern and western states.
The project is reportedly 98% complete and minor thing like cleaning up and putting up boards are left which will be done over the next one week.
The Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 1,863 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2009 but missed several deadlines.