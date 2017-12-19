Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother, Wife To Reach Pak On Saturday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother is expected to arrive in Pakistan this Saturday to meet her son who went last year before turning up in the custody of Pakistani military which sentenced to death for espionage. Sources said the former Naval officer's wife and mother were likely to be issued visas on Wednesday.At a meeting on Monday, Pakistan's National Security Committee cleared visas for Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avantika Jadhav and his wife. High-ranking military and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials met on Tuesday afternoon to decide details of the Jadhav family's visit.Islamabad, which had refused to give Indian officials consular access to the Indian national for 21 months, had changed track last month.In a surprise move, Pakistan foreign ministry offered a visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife on humanitarian grounds and at New Delhi's request, extended this offer to cover Mr Jadhav's mother as well.The offer came weeks before the United Nations top court, International Court of Justice, is to hear India's appeal against the death sentence on grounds that it was delivered without giving the Indian national an opportunity to defend himself.The death sentence by a 'kangaroo court' - as India had described the court martial proceedings - had soured relations between the two countries.Pakistan had claimed its security forces had arrested Mr Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy". According to India's version, Mr Jadhav, a retired Naval officer, had been kidnapped from Iran where he was in connection with his business.According to the tentative schedule worked out by the government in Islamabad, sources said Mr Jadhav's wife and mother would be issued the visa on Wednesday and they would cross into Pakistan from the Wagah check post on Saturday and spent the day in Islamabad on Sunday.The government had earlier fixed 25 December for the meeting between Mr Jadhav and his family. An Indian diplomat would also be present at this meeting.