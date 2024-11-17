Kuki-Zo Tribal Body Demands AFSPA For Manipur's Valley Districts

Going against the stand of Manipur government, a key Kuki-Zo civil society group has urged the Centre to extend the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to all 13 remaining police stations in Manipur's valley districts.

The tribal body, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), has urged the withdrawal of AFSPA from the hill districts, including Leimakhong, citing sufficient military presence to maintain peace.

The statement comes in response to a recent notification issued by the Home Ministry on November 14, designating six police stations in Greater Imphal as "disturbed areas" under AFSPA, effective October 1, 2024.

The tribal body also criticised the government's lack of "sincerity and genuineness" in addressing the ongoing crisis in the state.

It alleged that Imphal's unrest was fueled by armed militants who allegedly forced valley representatives to swear allegiance to their demands at Kangla Fort earlier this year, undermining both state and central security forces.

The looting of state armories in Imphal, resulting in widespread public possession of illegal firearms was also highlighted.

It underlined that resolving the security crisis requires a balanced approach, ensuring that the disturbed area tag applies comprehensively in valley regions while respecting the relative stability of hill districts.

"This selective implementation of AFSPA reflects a lack of commitment to restoring normalcy and addressing root causes," it said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said sources, reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed top officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the northeastern state.

The move came as the situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, continued to be volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

Manipur has seen a fresh wave of protests after six people went missing from a camp for displaced persons in Jiribam on Monday. The six bodies were recovered from a river in Manipur over two days.

On Saturday, irate mobs set ablaze the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley even as security forces foiled an attempt to storm the ancestral residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, officials said.