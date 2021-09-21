3 Of Family Die In Waterlogged Home Near Kolkata Trying To Charge Phone

Bengal has been battered by heavy rain since Sunday night.

Three people of a family were found dead in a waterlogged home near Kolkata on Tuesday after a day of heavy rain with authorities suspecting electrocution was the cause of death.

While one of the victims, a man, appeared to have been killed trying to charge a phone, his wife and 10-year-old son died trying to save him, officials said.

Their 4-year-old son sitting on the bed cried for help, prompting neighbours to call rescue officials.

All three were declared brought dead at the hospital. The incident took place at Khardah, near Barrackpore, about 20 km from Kolkata.

West Bengal was battered by heavy rain since Sunday night and throughout Monday morning and a moderate rainfall alert remains in place.

Many areas of Kolkata and those in other parts of the state were flooded affecting daily life.

Treatment of patients at a few hospitals in Kolkata including the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital was badly affected while life-saving drugs at the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine were damaged as rainwater flooded portions of the medical establishments on Monday, officials said.

The Outpatient department (OPD) of the gynaecology section, as well as the ticket counter on the ground floor of the SSKM Medical College and Hospital building, were inundated as doctors and nurses were seen attending patients with ankle-deep water accumulating on the floor.

Several trains were terminated before their scheduled stops or cancelled entirely on Tuesday due to the rainfall and subsequent waterlogging at Kolkata station in Sealdah Division and Tikiapara yard.

Several Howrah-bound trains were also short-terminated at Dum Dum Junction or Kankinara while many others short-originated at Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

According to the weather department, the movement of cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata and its adjoining areas has caused heavy rainfall.