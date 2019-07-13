Kolkata Metro Passenger Dies As Train Takes Off With Hand Stuck In Door

Kolkata Metro authorities have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

A Kolkata metro passenger died on Saturday after his hand got stuck in the train door. The incident took place in the evening around 6:40 pm at the Park Street metro station. The man was trying to board the train and was on the platform outside when his hand got stuck. The door, equipped with sensors, is believed to have malfunctioned.

The man, identified as Sajal Kumar Kanjilal, was taken to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. He was 66 and a resident of south Kolkata. A high-level inquiry into the incident has been ordered and an inquiry committee has been set up by metro authorities.

The Kolkata Metro network operates one line which covers 27.22 km from Noapara to Kavi Subhash, connecting the north to the south. Five other lines are currently under various phases of construction. The metro rail service began operations in February 1995 and was the first underground railway to be built in India. There are 24 station in the network.

