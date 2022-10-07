'Modi Operandi': KCR's Party's All-Out Attack Day After Going National

"They cannot threaten us. We will outwit them," he said.

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will now be a national party -- the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) -- party leaders appear to have decided on taking on the BJP directly. KCR's son and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, or KTR, today launched a fresh attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in line with party boss KCR's recent remarks.

"Narendra Modi is the most incompetent, inept Prime Minister. He is not Pradhan Mantri but Prachar Mantri (campaigning minister)," he said, adding that "we have to listen to his Mann Ki Baat, but he doesn't listen to Jan Ki Baat (people's voices)".

The party is already anticipating attacks through the misuse of central investigative agencies, like many other Opposition parties have also flagged.

"We are willing to fight and wait, we have patience, There will be many attacks on us, using central agencies etc. We are ready to face all sorts of attack from them. We know what to expect from the BJP," he said.

The 'Modi operandi' is that the PM uses "hunting dogs like ED, IT, CBI", he said, claiming the agencies have become an extension of the BJP.

KTR said the attacks on them are not new. KCR has put up with a lot of insults and humiliation but is a leader with commitment, he said.

There were several doubts and suspicions even when the TRS formed a government, but Telangana has shown a new model of government, he said, listing flagships programs and how they have helped.

"They (BJP) showed Golmaal (misleading) Gujarat model and came to power," he said.

The Parliamentary standing committee and the National Crime Records Bureau have said the number of suicides has come down, KTR pointed out, claiming the state is competing with Punjab and Haryana.

Aspiring for a national role ahead of the 2024 election, KCR yesterday launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a new version of his party.

The "name-change" was conveyed to the Election Commission, which has rules for recognising any party as national.

The new party, to be deemed a national entity, must be recognised as a state party in at least four states or has to have won six per cent of the votes in any four states and four Lok Sabha seats. Or the party must win two per cent Lok Sabha seats (11 seats) in at least three states.