Assam 'Kissing Baba', Who Claimed To 'Cure' Women With Smooches, Arrested

"Kissing Baba" claimed to have acquired his "supernatural powers" from Lord Vishnu

A self-styled godman who hugged and kissed women on the pretext of curing their problems has been arrested in Assam's Morigaon. Ram Prakash Chauhan aka Kissing Baba was arrested on August 22 from Bhoraltup village. He claimed to cure women's physical and psychological problems with his "Chamatkari Chumban" or "miraculous smooch".

He claims his "supernatural powers" are acquired from Lord Vishnu and he can cure any woman seeking help on marital issues. He even had a temple in the village where he would "cure" women. He had earned quite a reputation in the village which is a believer of black magic for centuries.

Chauhan's mother had also spread rumours about her son's "therapeutic powers". She is being interrogated by the police.

Morigaon district has a number of faith healers who claim to be "blessed" by Lord Vishnu. Literacy rate in Morigaon is lower other districts of Assam, because of Mayong - a black magic village where scores of ojhas have practised black magic for ages.