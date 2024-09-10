Kiren Rijiju Trashes Zakir Naik's 'False Propaganda' Over Waqf Amendment Bill

False propaganda will lead to wrong narratives, said Zakir Naik. (File)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik of trying to mislead Indian Muslims and spreading "false propaganda" over the government's Waqf Amendment Bill. The controversial preacher had said the proposed law bore "evil repercussions" and appealed to the Muslims to send in their rejections to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the Indian Parliament that is examining the Bill. Sharing a QR code and an URL to an online petition, he said at least 5 million Indian Muslims must send their rejections by September 13.

Mr Rijiju called Naik's online post as "misleading" and "false propaganda".

"Please do not mislead the innocent Muslims from outside our country. India is a democratic country and people have the right to their own opinion. False propaganda will lead to wrong narratives," said the Union Minister.

Naik, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and hate speeches, had left the country in 2016.

The Waqf Amendment Bill envisages changes to the existing version on 44 points. This includes the inclusion of two non-Muslim persons, a Union Minister, three MPs and senior IAS officers in the Waqf board. The amendments also require the inclusion of women.

The Bill has been criticised as "draconian" by the Opposition parties, but the government said it would lead to transparency and benefits to women and children by protecting their inheritance.

The Waqf Board must use the money it receives for the welfare of widows, divorcees, and orphans the way the government suggests, according to the amendments.

Mr Rijiju had earlier said in the Parliament that the Waqf boards were captured by "some people" and the Bill was brought to give justice to the ordinary Muslims.