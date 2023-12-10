Kidnapped Manipur Man Rescued In A Day, AK-47 Found From Those Arrested

Eight people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping case.

A 22-year-old man who was kidnapped from his hostel in Manipur was rescued last evening and eight people arrested in this connection. Laishram was kidnapped from the DM College of Science New Boys Hostel on Friday afternoon.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh, but his parents went to the cops for his safe release. A search operation was soon launched and the victim was rescued in a day.

Manipur Police also recovered a Ghaatak rifle, an AK-47, a pistol, ammunition and 13 mobile phones from those arrested.

In Manipur, where ethnic clashes erupted in May and incidents of violence have been reported over the seven months, thousands of arms looted from the security forces remain a major concern for the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has filed a chargesheet against nine people in the killing of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Manipur's Keibi village by a mob during the ethnic clashes.

The cops had earlier arrested nine people, including five women, in the murder case in Imphal East district. A car, arms and ammunition were also recovered from them. The CBI later took them in their custody at the request of Manipur government.