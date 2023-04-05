Kiccha Sudeep: 5 Points On BJP's Star Campaigner In Karnataka

Mr Sudeep was born on September 2, 1973, in Shimoga district of Karnataka and made his acting debut in 1997 with 'Thayavva'. Apart from acting, he is also a talented cricketer and represented Karnataka in Under-17 and Under-19 teams, according to Book My Show.

As per IMDb, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Kannada) for three consecutive years for his films 'Huchcha' (2001), 'Nandhi' (2002) and 'Swathi Muthu' (2003).

Kiccha Sudeep has been associated with television reality show 'Bigg Boss Kannada' since its debut season in 2013.

He obtained a bachelor's degree in Industrial and production engineering from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru.