NDTV Exclusive: Amritpal Singh's Anti-India Blueprint Revealed

The wide range of "illegal activities" that Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has been carrying out includes sourcing weapons from Pakistan through its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence to attempts at dividing Punjab on communal lines, intelligence operatives who have been tracking him have told NDTV, asking not to be named.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of "Waris Punjab De", a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, is on the run from the police. He claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and his supporters call him "Bhindranwale 2.0."

Here are brief details about Amritpal Singh's activities and alleged conspiracies linked to him, according to intelligence sources:

Stockpiling Weapons

​Helping in distributing weapons sourced from Pakistan through the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Storing weapons in illegally run de-addiction centres and a gurdwara in Amritsar's Jallupur Khera neighbourhood.

Carrying weapons, that too illegal, without arms licence.

Defying government order against open display of firearms.

Shady Funds

Giving no account of money collected through programmes organised by Waris Punjab De, such as the religious march Khalsa Vaheer.

Misappropriating funds in the name of Khalistan.

Maintaining a large convoy of expensive vehicles without giving any account of the expenses and sources of money.

Dividing Society

Trying to create an atmosphere of fear and dividing society in Punjab on communal lines.

Showing non-tolerance to migrant non-Sikh workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Punjab.

Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF) trying to set Hindu vs Sikh and Christian vs Sikh narratives to create tensions.

More Controversies

Misleading young people towards "gun culture".

Deliberately misinterpreting Guru Gobind Singh's teachings for people to take up arms.

Promoting a concept of instant justice, thus encouraging young people to take the law into their hands.