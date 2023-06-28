Key Approval For Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: All You Need To Know About It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the corridor in March, 2019. The 82-kilometre line is expected to be operational by June 2025. It will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. It has a design speed of 180 kmph.

The corridor is being planned under the RapidX project, which is managed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). After the priority corridor received the approval on Tuesday, the NCRTC said in a statement that it will be the first railway system in the country to have a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.

According to NCRTC website, RRTS is different from Metro as it caters to passengers looking to travel relatively longer distance with fewer stops and higher speed. It is also different from conventional Railway as the RRTS train will provide high-frequency, point-to-point regional travel along dedicated pathway.

Authorities had identified eight lines, referred to as smart lines, to be developed under the RRTS project. In the first phase, three corridors are being developed on priority by NCRTC: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror)-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.