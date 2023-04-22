Kerala Woman Kills 12-Year-Old Nephew With Poisoned Ice Cream, Arrested

"There were issues between the families of the woman and the victim," police said. (Representational)

A woman was on Friday arrested for killing her 12-year-old nephew by serving him ice-cream laced with posion, police said.

Arikulam resident Ahmed Hassan Rifayi died on April 17 after consuming the ice cream, offered by his aunt, they said.

The boy was admitted to a hospital on April 16 after he complained of vomiting.

"There were issues between the families of the woman and the victim. The boy consumed the ice cream given by his aunt and was hospitalised on April 16 at around 2 PM," a senior police official said.

The woman was arrested after conducting a preliminary probe and considering the postmortem report, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)