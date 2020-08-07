Kerala Rain Updates: Munnar Hard To Reach After Landslide, Say Officials

On Thursday heavy rains caused a temporary bridge in Idukki district to collapse, authorities said.

Heavy rain and flooding caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district early Friday morning. Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajamalai area of the district, which can be hard to reach. Between 70 and 80 people lived in that area, officials also said, adding they did not know, at this point, how many were trapped.

Forest officials and other emergency services personnel have reached the spot. Communication links to the area have, however, been affected as power lines have snapped because of the rains.

Aug 07, 2020 12:06 (IST) Landslide In Rajamala In Idukki District, Several Estate Workers Feared Trapped



Aug 07, 2020 11:56 (IST) Landslide In Kerala's Munnar, Area Hard To Reach, Say Officials



Aug 07, 2020 11:49 (IST) Kerala CMO has requested assistance of Airforce to provide helicopters for the rescue efforts in Munnar.

Rain and landslide disrupt the normal life of people in Kurichiyarmala area of Wayanad. Two houses have been damaged so far in the region.

Kerala: Streets waterlogged in Malappuram's Nilambur area, due to continuous rainfall.

Kerala: Streets waterlogged in Malappuram's Nilambur area, due to continuous rainfall.