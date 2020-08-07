Kerala Rain Updates: Munnar Hard To Reach After Landslide, Say Officials

Heavy rain and flooding caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district early Friday morning. Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajamalai area of the district, which can be hard to reach. Between 70 and 80 people lived in that area, officials also said, adding they did not know, at this point, how many were trapped.
Forest officials and other emergency services personnel have reached the spot. Communication links to the area have, however, been affected as power lines have snapped because of the rains.
Here are the latest updates on Weather:
#Kerala : Rain and landslide disrupt the normal life of people in Kurichiyarmala area of Wayanad. Two houses have been damaged so far in the region. pic.twitter.com/6srhmJmSmP- ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020
Kerala: Streets waterlogged in Malappuram's Nilambur area, due to continuous rainfall- ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020
(Visuals source: National Disaster Response Force) pic.twitter.com/EPqLOoMLfV
#WATCH Shiva Temple in Aluva submerged as the water level increases in Periyar River following incessant rainfall#KeralaRainspic.twitter.com/3cG0FpI0mW- ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020