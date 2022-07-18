Kerala Police Summons Film Director For Social Media Post On Hindu Gods

Kerala police on Monday issued notice to director Akhila Henry, popularly known as Kunjila Mascillamani, to appear before it in connection with a case filed against her in May for a social media post allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

Ottapalam police have asked the director to appear before it within a week.

"A complaint was filed by a person in May. After the preliminary investigation, we have issued notice to her to appear before the investigating officer," police said.

Police said a case was registered against Mascillamani under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

She was in the news when police took her into custody on Sunday for protesting at the venue of the third International Women's Film Festival against Kerala State Chalachitra Academy's (KSCA) decision to exclude her movie from the fest.

