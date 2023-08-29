Keralites Throng Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple To Offer Prayers On Onam

Onam is a harvest festival, celebrated mainly by Malayalis.

Devotees flocked to the Pazhavangaadi Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to offer their prayers on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

The 10-day Onam celebrations in Kerala started with the Atham celebrations on August 20. It is a festival that honours King Mahabali (daitya king) and Vamana (incarnation of Lord Vishnu).

Meanwhile, as Malayalis all over the world are celebrating Onam on Thiruvonam day, the spirit is equally buoyant at the Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthy Temple. It is the only temple dedicated to Vamana in Kerala.

According to the myth, Mahabali used to rule Thrikkakara, and Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, pushed him down to the same place. So, the belief is that Mahabali arrives at Thrikkakara first.

Onam is celebrated through various rituals. Temples decorated with flowers had the faithful throng them since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

Onam is a harvest festival, celebrated mainly by Malayalis. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September.

Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

The festival is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music, and dancing and participate in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya'.

The festivities are marked by people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat races, flower arrangements, and tug of war among others.

This vibrant festival is an emblem of Kerala's rich heritage and cultural splendour.

To welcome Mahabali, people started constructing floral carpets (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear traditional kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts like new dresses.