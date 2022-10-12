Kerala 'Human Sacrifice': Main Accused A 'Pervert', 'Delighted In Cruelty'

Roselin disappeared in June, said the police, and Padma in September.

The main accused in the murder and mutilation of two women in Kerala in a case of "human sacrifice" was a man who scoped out women on social media and lured them to the house of the killer couple.

Muhammad Shafi, a school dropout, was the "agent" who supplied the two women to the massage therapist couple, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila.

Roselin disappeared in June, said the police, and Padma in September. They sold lottery tickets in Ernakulam.

Shafi found them on social media and had them come to the couple's house in Pathanamthitta. He had done so even in the past.

Shafi was "addicted to sexual perversion and delighted in cruelty", and was a "psychopath", said Kochi Police Chief CH Nagaraju.

"Shafi committed acts of sexual perversion on the women. Shafi supplied women for sacrifice and cannibalism to clients," said the top cop.

Padma was strangled, beheaded and cut into 56 pieces by Shafi, the police said. The remains were kept in a bucket.

Roselin was strangled allegedly by Laila, and her breasts were cut off.

One of the women was tortured with a knife, the investigations indicate. "It seems like human flesh was consumed," said Mr Nagaraju.

Some reports said Shafi had promised the women money to act in pornographic films.

The police commissioner also referred to allegations of Shafi attempting to rape an elderly woman. The injuries she suffered were similar, he said.