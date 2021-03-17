Congress 'Compromising With Communal Forces', Says Kerala Chief Minister

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Congress has become a "commodity for sale". (File)

Setting out on the campaign trail in Wayanad district in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today attacked the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-NDA fronts alleging that they have joined hands in an attempt to stop the developmental activities in the state.

Mr Vijayan claimed central agencies were trying to destroy the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which has changed the development prospects of the state.

After nine days of campaigning in his home constituency Dharmadam in Kannur district, Mr Vijayan addressed three rallies in Wayanad in the three constituencies -- Mananthawady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta.

"The Left party assures the people of the state that the future of the country will be secured by defeating the Kerala-level alliance between the Congress and BJP which has been hindering the progress of Kerala," he said at a campaign meet at Kalpetta from where Loktantrik Janata Dal candidate MV Shreyamskumar is contesting.

Targeting the Congress, Mr Vijayan claimed the party has become a "commodity for sale" and its policy was to contest in the name of Congress party and then join the BJP.

"Puducherry and Congress are the examples," he said.

Some Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP in the Union Territory reducing the government to a minority last month and V Narayanasamy submitted his resignation as chief minister ahead of the trust vote leading to the collapse of the only Congress-led state in southern India.

The chief minister said BJP's claim that they will form the government in Kerala if they get 35 seats was because they are sure that they can add MLAs from the Congress list.

"The UDF and the BJP have joined together and attempting to stop the developmental activities in the state. The central agencies are trying to destroy KIIFB which has changed the development prospects of the state."

"Such attempts will be dealt legally. No one can do anything to KIIFB but they are just threatening," Mr Vijayan said. He claimed people of the state was preparing to bring the left government back to power with great enthusiasm.

Mr Vijayan said no one will say that it's the Congress that is fighting BJP in Kerala. "The Congress votes vanished in the last Nemom election when BJP won a seat for the first time ever to the state Assembly."

"The Congress party is compromising with communal forces and most of the current BJP leaders are former Congress men. They were the single largest party in Goa. But all of them joined BJP," he said.

Mr Vijayan said he will campaign in all 14 districts of the state during the next two weeks. "Kerala Yathra began at Mananthavady.Will visit all 14 districts over the next 2 weeks, sharing our roadmap for Kerala's comprehensive development and overall welfare."

"Nava Keralam won't tolerate communalism and the opportunistic forces that aid it. LDFforSure," Mr Vijayan tweeted about his campaign trail.