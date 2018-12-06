'Kedarnath' To Be Released, Bombay High Court Orders; Dismisses Plea

'Kedarnath' stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea opposing the release "Kedarnath" on grounds that it hurt the religious sentiments of people and "lowered the dignity" of the eponymous deity.

The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan is set to release on Friday.

The petition, filed by two local lawyers Prabhakar Tripathi and Rameshchandra Mishra, claimed that the film, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, dilutes the gravity of the calamity and hurt their religious sentiments.

"The storyline is imaginary and the movie is an untrustworthy story of love between a Hindu Brahmin girl and a Muslim boy, connected to Uttarakhand floods that killed several pilgrims," the petitioners said.

The plea was opposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film's producers.

"The film is a love story between. It has no intention of hurting anyone," the legal representative of the filmmakers said.

"Besides, our religious sentiments are not so frail that they will be affected by just a film that shows a temple in its background. Every right of freedom of expression must be given to us," he said.

A detailed court order is likely to be made public later in the evening.