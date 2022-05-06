'Why Is Congress Silent...': KCR's Party As Rahul Gandhi Visits Telangana

Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a rally in Telangana's Warangal.

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana's Warangal on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)'s party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) slammed Mr Gandhi for not opening a discussion on the issues faced by Telangana in Parliament.

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, in a Twitter thread, said, "As Rahul Gandhi arrives in Telangana today, I sincerely request him to introspect on the following. How many times have you raised the issues of Telangana in Parliament?"

The TRS leader wanted to know the reason behind Congress's silence while her party was "fighting with the Union Government over the Uniform Paddy Procurement Policy." She said, "Why is Congress Party Silent while TRS party was fighting with the Union Government over the Uniform Paddy Procurement Policy, National Status for Irrigation Projects, discrimination in establishing educational institutions, releasing of pending GSTs and grants etc."

Ms Kavitha also highlighted how Telangana has navigated the path of “comprehensive development to the nation” through various schemes, including Rythu Bandhu. Elaborating the initiatives undertaken by the state, she said, “Dear Rahul Gandhi, Telangana has shown the path of comprehensive development to the nation, by introducing various schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aarogya Lakshmi, Aasara and many more that continue to benefit our people every day.”

Ms Kavitha, ended the Twitter thread, by welcoming Rahul Gandhi to "learn and understand" Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's schemes.

In Telangana's Warangal, Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a rally and focus on the issues related to farmers. The assembly elections in Telangana will be held next year.