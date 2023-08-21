KCR's Party Names Candidates For All 119 Telangana Seats, Only 7 Changes

"We are confident of winning 95 to 105 seats," K Chandrashekar Rao said.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) today announced the first list of candidates, months ahead of the assembly polls in Telangana later this year. There have been just seven changes, and most sitting MLAs have been retained.

"We are confident of winning 95 to 105 seats," K Chandrashekar Rao, who is looking to score a hat-trick in the southern state, said while releasing the names for 119 constituencies.

The Chief Minister, who represents the Gajwel constituency in the state assembly, will contest from one more seat this time -- Kamareddy. He asserted that the BRS's friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.

The move is being seen as KCR trying to get the first mover's advantage. In the 2018 state elections, he surprised opponents by advancing the polls.

Congress, the main opposition party in the state, has just begun the exercise of candidate selection. The party has invited applications from August 18 to 25.

KCR is banking on a big push to social welfare schemes. His party has attacked the Congress, saying, if voted to power, they would withdraw the scheme which provides free power to farmers.