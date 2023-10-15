'KCR Only Thinks About His Children': Telangana BJP Chief's Charge

G Kishan Reddy further said that KCR only thinks of his children. (File)

As the state prepares for another electoral battle in November, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president G Kishan Reddy, in a scathing attack against Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao (KCR), said that KCR "thinks only of his children" and "loots" money for them.

The Union Minister further said that KCR believes in money but not the people of Telangana and added that he only thinks of his children.

"PM Modi works for social justice but KCR works for justice for family. KCR, always in a farmhouse, thinks about how to make KTR the Chief Minister or his daughter a Union Minister. He only thinks of his children and loots money and misuses his power for them," Kishan Reddy said while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad.

He added, "Did Telangana was formed to make us slaves of the KCR family? KCR believes in money but not the people of Telangana. He believes in police but not in democracy."

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming state assembly elections Kishan Reddy said that the KCR will face defeat this time.

While speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP chief said, "I have full trust that the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government will go from the state and BJP will come to power. Congress will be in third place. The public believes that only the BJP can bring change. We are making all efforts to form a stable govt in the state, save Telangana and remove KCR."

The Election Commission on Monday, October 9, 2023, announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and BJP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)