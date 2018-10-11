'Outlandish,' Tweets Karti Chidambaram As Assets Seized In India, Abroad

A house in UK and a tennis club in Barcelona are among Karti Chidambaram's assets that have been seized

The Enforcement Directorate has seized Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 54 crore in India, the United Kingdom and Spain in connection with the INX Media case.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram, has been accused of getting government clearance for foreign investment to the tune of around Rs 300 crore for INX Media - a television company then owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - in exchange for bribes. Investigators say he used the influence of his father who was Finance Minister in the UPA government at the time.

A bizarre and outlandish "Provisional Attachment Order" which is not based on law or facts but on crazy conjectures. This is meant only to grab "headlines". The "order" will not withstand judicial scrutiny, review or appeal. Will approach the appropriate legal forum. @Nidhihttps://t.co/Cuh5D2hcJn - Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) October 11, 2018

Mr Chidambaram said that the order will not withstand judicial scrutiny, and he would approach the appropriate legal forum.

The probe agency issued an order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for seizing Mr Chidambaram's assets in Kodaikanal and Ooty in Tamil Nadu and a flat in central Delhi's Jorbagh.

A cottage and house in Somerset in UK and a tennis club in Barcelona, Spain have also been seized as part of the order, the agency said.

The assets are in the name of Karti and ASCPL, the firm allegedly linked to him, provisional order said.

Fixed Deposits worth Rs 90 lakh in a bank in Chennai, in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL), have also been attached, the Enforcement Directorate said.

