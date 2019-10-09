Karti Chidambaram Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In INX Media Case

P Chidambaram wanted certain transactions to be made in favour of Karti Chidambaram by the INX Media.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Speaking to media person outside the agency's office, Karti Chidambaram said, "I just thought to come and say hello to them for Dussehra".

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by P Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

P Chidambaram allegedly wanted certain transactions to be made in favour of Karti Chidambaram by the INX Media.

Enforcement Directorate is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

P Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 21 in connection with a corruption case filed by the CBI in the INX Media case.

