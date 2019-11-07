Foreign Ministry's Curt Reply As Navjot Sidhu Sends Kartarpur Reminder

Navjot Sidhu has sought permission to attend the inaugural event in Pakistan three times now.

Even as Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu sent a third letter requesting permission to attend the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration on the Pakistani side, the Ministry of External Affairs today brushed the matter aside by saying that it cannot afford to focus on "individual travellers" while making preparations for a historic event of such magnitude.

Mr Sidhu has sought permission to attend the November 9 event on three occasions until now, the latest letter claiming that the absence of a response to his request was "hindering" his travel plans. He was invited to the event by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was his contemporary on the cricketing field in the 1980s.

External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar refused to address the issue in a press meet this afternoon. "He can do whatever he wants. I have already said that this is a big occasion, and we cannot focus on an individual traveller's plans to go to Kartarpur. I would not like to comment on that in this forum," he said.

Incidentally, news agency PTI reported that Pakistani authorities have already provided Mr Sidhu with a visa to to make the trip. "Pakistan has issued visa to Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for his visit to the holy shrine of Baba Guru Nanak," it quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as saying during his weekly media briefing today.

Inaugural events for the Kartarpur corridor, linking the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, will be held on both sides of the border on Saturday. While the corridor will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian side, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will declare it open at the other end.

Despite having an invitation, Navjot Singh Sidhu's plans to make the journey were stalled when the centre mandated all such guests to secure political clearance first. He claims to have not heard from them ever since.

The latest letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bore an urgent tone. "The delay and no response is a hindrance to my future course of action. I categorically state that if the government says no, as a law-abiding citizen, I will not go, But if you don't respond to my third letter, then I will proceed to Pakistan as millions of Sikh devotees go on an eligible visa," he wrote.

Raveesh Kumar also cleared the air on requirements for Sikh devotees at today's press meet, saying that they will be required to make the mandated $20 entry fee payment while being registered at the border. "It's just that people going there have to carry this amount with them, so that the payment can be made," he said.

However, certain aspects of the Kartarpur pilgrimage remained unclear, with the Pakistan Army today saying that a passport-based permit was mandatory for all pilgrims. This was at odds with an earlier declaration by Imran Khan that Indian devotees would only need to carry a valid ID card.

(With inputs from Agencies)

