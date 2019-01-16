Karnataka Political Turmoil Live Updates: Over 100 Lawmakers In Gurugram Resort

BJP flew 104 lawmakers to the capital and then a luxury resort in neighbouring Gurgaon

Over 100 Karnataka BJP lawmakers who flew to Delhi over the weekend are staying in a Gurugram 5-star resort. The official reason for the break is not known.

The leaders were flown to Delhi on the weekend, when the BJP had a two-day leadership conclave. Now 104 legislators have virtually taken over the entire resort, occupying 60 of its 100-odd rooms. The rooms cost Rs. 30,000 each, though it is not known whether they paid this or were given a discount. Hotel insiders say since they arrived, the police have placed extra layers of security, which means hardly any other guests are left. BS Yeddyurappa told NDTV yesterday, was a boot camp before the national election due by May.

In a jolt to the seven-month-old Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition in Karnataka two independent lawmakers H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrew support from the ruling state government.

