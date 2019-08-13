Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra Flood Live Updates: 85 Killed In Kerala Floods In One Week

Lakhs have been displaced in different parts of the country due to floods.

Hundreds have been killed in different parts of the country and lakhs have been displaced after monsoon rains battered several states. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are among the worst-hit states.

In Kerala, which is still recovering from the worst deluge in a century last year, 85 people have been killed since last week due to floods. More than two lakh people are in relief camps.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa is in flood-hit Shivamogga district today, one of the worst-affected areas of the state.

Here are the live updates on floods in different parts of the country