Karnataka High Court Grants Interim Bail To Prajwal Revanna's Mother In Kidnapping Case

The Karnataka High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Janata Dal (Secular) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna's mother, Bhavani Revanna in a kidnapping case related to the obscene video case. The bail exempts her from arrest.

Krishna Dixit, a single judge bench of the special representative court, granted bail to Bhavani Revanna.

While granting bail, the court also said the petitioner must not visit Mysore and Hassan.

Earlier on June 15, the court extended anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani, in a kidnapping case related to the obscene video case.

The bench, headed by Dixit, completed the arguments and reserved the verdict.

The court ordered the extension of interim anticipatory bail granted earlier until the next order.

Earlier on June 7, the Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani in the case.

The petitioner attended the hearing for three days, as ordered by the court.

The petitioner said, "Bhavani is not cooperating with the investigation. Everything is false information. No correct answer is given to any question. Bhavani Revanna is the main accused in the whole case. She played an important role in the abduction of the victim. In case of non-cooperation, she should be detained and interrogated. Therefore, already granted anticipatory bail should be cancelled."

In this case, the bench asked the investigation authority to explain the reason for which the detention should be conducted.

"Advocates for Bhavani, the petitioners are appearing before the investigating officers and are cooperating with the police in every way. Therefore, there is no need to make an arrest, the bench said.

"Also, arresting and interrogating in this manner means that all the accused will have to be sent to police custody," it added.

Bhavani is accused in the kidnapping case registered under IPC sections 64(A), 365, 109, 120(B).

Her husband, HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with the kidnapping case on April 29 and granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives.

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against their house help.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)