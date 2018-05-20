Karnataka Election Updates: HD Kumaraswamy To Meet Rahul Gandhi And Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Today

New Delhi: After days of high voltage drama in Karnataka, BJP witnessed the fall of it's three-day-old government yesterday. HD Kumaraswamy picked up his invite to be Karnataka's next chief minister from Governor Vajubhai Vala and is set to head the Congress-JD(S) coalition. He will be the next chief minister for a second time on May 23. The swearing-in ceremony is supposed to be held in the sprawling Kanteerava stadium.
The swearing-in is also going to serve as a show of opposition for non-BJP leaders across the country. The Congress and JD-S alliance aims to project the win as massive victory with opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu and others expected to attend. The third son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had earlier headed the BJP-JD(S) coalition government for twenty months from January 2006.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Karnataka:
H D Kumaraswamy is to come to Delhi today to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said he will take oath on Wednesday as the chief minister of Karnataka, hours after the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the top post without facing a floor test.
HD Kumaraswamy's Oath Next Week Turns Into Show Of Opposition Unity
As HD Kumaraswamy preps for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru's sprawling Kanteerava stadium on Wednesday next, the occasion is going to serve more than one purpose. It will also serve as a show of unity for opposition leaders.
