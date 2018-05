Karnataka Election Updates: HD Kumaraswamy To Meet Rahul Gandhi And Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Today

Kumaraswamy said the JDS and the Congress will discuss a plan to ensure smooth running of the government.

After days of high voltage drama in Karnataka, BJP witnessed the fall of it's three-day-old government yesterday. HD Kumaraswamy picked up his invite to be Karnataka's next chief minister from Governor Vajubhai Vala and is set to head the Congress-JD(S) coalition. He will be the next chief minister for a second time on May 23. The swearing-in ceremony is supposed to be held in the sprawling Kanteerava stadium.The swearing-in is also going to serve as a show of opposition for non-BJP leaders across the country. The Congress and JD-S alliance aims to project the win as massive victory with opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu and others expected to attend. The third son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had earlier headed the BJP-JD(S) coalition government for twenty months from January 2006.