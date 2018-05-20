NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Karnataka Election Updates: HD Kumaraswamy To Meet Rahul Gandhi And Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Today

Karnataka Election Updates: The swearing-in of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy shifted to May 23 as May 21 happens to be the date on which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur near Chennai in 1991.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 20, 2018 10:18 IST
Kumaraswamy said the JDS and the Congress will discuss a plan to ensure smooth running of the government.

New Delhi:  After days of high voltage drama in Karnataka, BJP witnessed the fall of it's three-day-old government yesterday.  HD Kumaraswamy picked up his invite to be Karnataka's next chief minister from Governor Vajubhai Vala and is set to head the Congress-JD(S) coalition. He will be the next chief minister for a second time on May 23. The swearing-in ceremony is supposed to be held in the sprawling Kanteerava stadium.

The swearing-in is also going to serve as a show of opposition for non-BJP leaders across the country. The Congress and JD-S alliance aims to project the win as massive victory with opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu and others expected to attend. The third son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had earlier headed the BJP-JD(S) coalition government for twenty months from January 2006. 

May 20, 2018
10:18 (IST)
H D Kumaraswamy is to come to Delhi today to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

May 20, 2018
10:16 (IST)
Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said he will take oath on Wednesday as the chief minister of Karnataka, hours after the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the top post without facing a floor test.
May 20, 2018
10:06 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy's Oath Next Week Turns Into Show Of Opposition Unity
As HD Kumaraswamy preps for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru's sprawling Kanteerava stadium on Wednesday next, the occasion is going to serve more than one purpose. It will also serve as a show of unity for opposition leaders.
