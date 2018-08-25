Karnataka's Stinging Reply To Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Unbelievable' Remark

"Disappointing to see you lash out at my colleague," G Parameshwara tells Nirmala Sitharaman

A day after Nirmala Sitharaman openly blasted Karnataka Minister Sa Ra Mahesh at a press conference in Kodagu, the deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara tweeted his disapproval saying, "It was disappointing to see you lash out at my colleague." Mr Mahesh on Friday had asked the union defence minister to wind up the press conference at the district commissioner's office, citing lack of time.



"Our ministers have stayed back in Kodagu for weeks to oversee relief operations along with the district administration. You should extend to them the same respect that they extend for the help from your end," the deputy chief minister tweeted.

Madam @nsitharaman, our ministers have stayed back in Kodagu for weeks to oversee relief operations along with district administration. You should extend to them the same respect that they extend for the help from your end. It was disappointing to see you lash out at my colleague — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) August 25, 2018



In an oblique indication that Ms Sitharaman was not the boss because she comes from the centre, Mr Parameshwara said "state governments derive their powers from our Constitution not from the centre... We are not inferior to the centre. We are partners,"

State Governments derive their powers from our Constitution not from the Centre. The Constitution has distributed powers among the Centre and States to ensure an equitable partnership between both. We are not inferior to the Centre. We are partners @nsitharaman — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) August 25, 2018



Lashing out at Mr Mahesh, Ms Sitharaman yesterday said, "I am following a minute-to-minute programme, minister. If officials are important, my parivaar (family) is also important.... Central minister follows the minister in-charge here. Unbelievable."

When told the conversation was getting recorded on cameras, Ms Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, shot back "Let it get recorded."

Ms Sitharaman on Friday visited many relief camps in Kodagu including one of the Seva Bharti camps run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS. She has donated Rs 1 crore from her MLPAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds for rehabilitation in Kodagu.

Mr Parameshwara has also accused the centre of "step-motherly" treatment, saying the government has not released any funds for the devastating floods in Kodagu.

Karnataka on Friday sought Rs 2,000 crore interim relief from the centre for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Kodagu. "I appeal to you to release an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore to enable the state government rehabilitate flood-hit victims," said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.