1:30 Deadline For Karnataka Coalition; BJP's Protest Sleepover: 10 Points

Here is your ten-point cheat sheet on this big story:
- Referring to 15 lawmakers giving him their resignations and two independents withdrawing support, the Governor wrote: "This cannot go on in a democratic set up governed by the constitution of India...Under these circumstances, I require you to prove your majority on the floor of the house on or before 1.30 pm tomorrow."
- The Governor wrote to Mr Kumaraswamy after the BJP complained to him about the government delaying a trust vote to buy time to bring rebels back on board.
- In protest against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to end proceedings without a trust vote on Thursday, BJP lawmakers spent the night in the assembly, eating dinner there and sleeping on the floor of the house.
- After moving for a trust vote yesterday, the Chief Minister initiated a debate accusing the BJP of manufacturing a crisis for his government and luring away lawmakers in order to seize power. Several members of the Congress and JDS took a turn at the mic as the BJP demanded that the coalition stop with stalling and take a vote at the soonest.
- There was massive crossfire over the vanishing act by a Congress lawmaker Shrimant Patil, who slipped out of a Bengaluru resort and surfaced at a hospital in Mumbai, claiming he had chest pain.
- The Congress alleged that Shrimant Patil had been induced by the BJP to fly to Mumbai, which has been the de facto base of rebel lawmakers who quit the ruling coalition on July 6. The Speaker demanded a report on the "runaway" lawmaker from State Home Minister MB Patil.
- In a fiery speech, Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, accused the BJP of "kidnapping" his party lawmakers. "I have got calls from family members that they have been kidnapped," he said.
- The Supreme Court has left it to the speaker to decide on the resignations of the rebel lawmakers. At the same time, the court said on Wednesday that the rebels cannot be forced to attend the assembly, prompting the coalition to question whether or not they can be disqualified for defying a whip.
- Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, and two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government. One Congress rebel, Ramalinga Reddy, appears to have returned.
- The ruling coalition had 118 members in the 224-member assembly. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the government will be left with 101 members. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators, which is two more than the majority mark of 105.
