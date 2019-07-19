1:30 Deadline For Karnataka Coalition; BJP's Protest Sleepover: 10 Points

HD Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of manufacturing a crisis for his government.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's ruling coalition has time till 1.30 pm today, according to the Governor, to prove its majority in a trust vote that it is almost certain to lose. "You have lost confidence of the house," Governor Vajubhai Vala said in a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has been running a Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government since May last year. The coalition, which appears to be in a minority after losing the support of 18 lawmakers over the past two weeks, says it is bound to follow only the assembly Speaker.