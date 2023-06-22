Karnataka Cop's Moment Of Pride: Daughter Takes Charge Of Police Station

BS Venkatesh, pride clearly showing on his face, praised her daughter's sincerity

It was a moment of pride for Sub-Inspector BS Venkatesh when he handed over the charge of Mandya's central police station in Karnataka to none other than his 24-year-old daughter BS Versha, now a Sub-Inspector.

Mr Venkatesh had joined the police force in 2010 under the quota for ex-servicemen quota after serving in the Army for over 15 years.

His daughter, Ms Versha is a 2020-21 batch police officer. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and cracked the exam to join the police force in her first attempt.

On Tuesday, Ms Versha reached the police station with her father. In an emotional moment for both the father and the daughter, he handed over the charge to her. The moment was marked by the ritual of Mr Venkatesh presenting a bouquet to Ms Versha, congratulating her on the first posting and wishing her the best.

The young police officer said her father was her inspiration. "I would do my best to ensure justice to those who are suffering," she said.

Venkatesh, pride clearly showing on his face, praised her daughter's sincerity. "She has made me proud by her dedication and hard work," he said.