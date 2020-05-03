BS Yediyurappa Turns To Maharashtra To Meet Water Shortage In Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa pointed out North Karnataka districts facing drought issues. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water from his state's reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka.

Mr Yediyurappa pointed out that the North Karnataka districts, namely Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Yadagiri and Raichur are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to onset of summer during early days of March this year.

"I request you to kindly direct the concerned authorities to release 3 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoirs to Krishna river and 3 TMC of water from Ujjaini reservoir to Bhima river on humanitarian grounds for drinking purpose," Mr Yediyurappa said in his letter.

He reminded Mr Thackeray that even in the past the Maharashtra government had released water from its reservoirs to meet the drinking water needs of both human beings and livestock in drought-affected areas of Karnataka.