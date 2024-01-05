Karnataka BJP Leader In Custody Amid Protests Over Kar Sevak's Arrest

The BJP has condemned the arrest of Shrikant Poojari after 31 years.

Leader of the opposition in Karnataka, R Ashoka, has been taken into preventive custody amid protests over the arrest of a Kar Sevak in over three-decade old case.

Shrikant Poojari has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

The BJP has condemned the arrest of Shrikant Poojari after 31 years, alleging "politics of vendetta" by the ruling Congress.

"Karnataka government is proving again and again that it is an anti-Hindu government. Yesterday in Hubballi, they reopened a 31-year-old case, and Hindu worker Srikant Poojari was arrested; we strongly condemn this," Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said.

The BJP has been staging protests across the state against the Congress for arresting "workers of Hindutva organisations" ahead of the Ram temple's inauguration in Ayodhya.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, dismissed the opposition's allegation of hate politics behind Shrikant Poojari's arrest. "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?" he asked.

"We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction," he said.

BJP also slammed the state government over senior Congress leader Hariprasad's controversial remarks.

Hariprasad had on Wednesday claimed that there is a possibility of Godhra-like incident in Karnataka in the run-up to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.