'Congress Decided To Lock Up Bajrangbali': PM's Swipe Over Party Manifesto

In a sharp riposte hours after the Congress released its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the grand old party earlier had a problem with 'Lord Ram' and now it has vowed to lock those who chant "Jai Bajrangbali".



"At a time when I have come to pay my respects in Lord Hanuman's land, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Bajrangbali," said the Prime Minister while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Hospet.

Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 elections, equated banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, saying it will ban such organisations that promote "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

"The Congress Party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the manifesto read.

The Prime Minister earlier today said that Congress's history is about "appeasing terror and terrorists", and the party had questioned the country's defence forces, when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

He also said that BJP's election manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka number one State in the country.