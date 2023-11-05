2 Unclaimed Boxes At Karnataka Rail Station Parking Trigger Bomb Scare

The police are investigating who placed the boxes, the police said

Two unclaimed boxes were recovered from the parking lot of Karnataka's Shivamogga railway station this evening, a police official said. A bomb disposal team was called to the spot, the police added.

The boxes triggered a bomb scare in the city. "Made in Bangladesh, food grains and sugars" was written on the boxes, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar said.

The police are investigating who placed the boxes, he said.

Barricades and sandbags were placed around the boxes to stop people from coming near them, he said.

The police will open the boxes after the bomb disposal team arrives from Bengaluru, he added.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)