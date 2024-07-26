Kargil Vijay Diwas: Centre Provides Mobile Connectivity For Jawans At 16,000 Feet

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared an update on telecom infrastructure in Kargil to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for jawans stationed in the region. On the occasion of Vijay Diwas on July 26, 2024, the DoT shared an image on its social media platforms of a man standing atop a snowy peak in Kargil. "Enabling telecom connectivity for our Jawans in Kargil," read the post

The message also highlighted the remarkable altitude of "16,000 ft," emphasising the achievement in providing connectivity at such heights. The DoT concluded the tweet with the hashtag, "KargilVijayDiwas".

Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. The day honours the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces during the high-altitude war in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil region. The day is a celebration of this victory and a reminder of the sacrifices made by the valiant soldiers.

By improving telecom connectivity in Kargil, the DoT is not only honouring the memory of the war heroes but also enhancing the living conditions for the jawans posted there. It ensures they stay connected and supported while performing their duties.

To mark Vijay Diwas, industrialist Anand Mahindra, too, shared a 30-second video on Twitter, featuring a convoy that carried a "special cargo." Mahindra tweeted the convoy carried the "gratitude of 1.4 billion people." He added, "But we didn't just say 'Thank You.' We talked to them as we do to our families. Because they put their lives at stake for all our families."

The Kargil war took place in 1999 from May to July. It began when Pakistani soldiers and militants infiltrated Indian territory, occupying important positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). Operation Vijay was launched by the Indian military to reclaim the occupied areas. India won the war after its forces pushed back the infiltrators.