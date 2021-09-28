Kanpur Trader Dies In UP's Gorakhpur During Checking By Cops, Wife Blames Police

A Kanpur businessman died in UP's Gorakhpur after police allegedly beat him up (Representational)

A 36-year-old Kanpur businessman died in UP's Gorakhpur after police allegedly beat him up during a checking in a hotel in Ramgarhtal area.

The authorities have suspended six policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO, and handed over the probe to the Superintendent of Police (City).

The victim was staying along with two friends in the hotel.

His wife accused police of assaulting him due to which he died on Monday night. However, police have denied the charge and said he received a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state.

The incident took place on Monday midnight during a checking by the Ramgarhtal police.

Police found that three people were staying on an ID of one Chandan Saini of Mahadeva Bazar in the Sikriganj area of Gorakhpur.

On getting suspicious, they went to the room where the real estate businessman, Manish, was with his two friends, Pradeep Chauhan and Hari Chauhan of Gurgaon.

Police said when they were interrogating them, Manish fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state.

Police took him to BRD Medical College, where he died during treatment.

However, the victim's wife, Meenakshi Gupta, and his father Nand Kishore Gupta while talking to reporters accused police of beating up Manish.

Ms Gupta appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter for the registration of a case against the policemen and also to suspend them.

The two friends of Manish are in police custody and they told reporters that they are real estate businessmen and they came to Gorakhpur on the invitation of their friend Chandan for some business work.



