'Hope Israel Will Win This War Against Terrorism': Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared pictures of her meeting with Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon and expressed hope of Israel emerging victorious in the "war against terrorism".

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut posted a series of pictures of herself and the Israeli envoy.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Had a soulful meeting with Israel's ambassador to Bharat Shri Naor Gilon ji. Today the whole world, especially Israel and India are fighting their war against terrorism. Yesterday when I reached Delhi to burn Ravana, I felt the Israel Embassy should come and meet those who are defeating terrorists like today's modern Ravana Hamas. The way young children and women are being targeted is heart-wrenching. I have full hope Israel will win this war against terrorism. I discussed with them about my upcoming film Tejas and India's self-reliant fighter jet Tejas.#tejas @israelinindia."

Naor Gilon also shared photos from the meeting and expressed heartfelt gratitude not only to her but also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was lovely meeting @KanganaTeam who was in Delhi for her movie premiere & visited our embassy to extend her support to @Israel.



I expressed our heartfelt gratitude not only to her but also to PM @narendramodi ji and our Indian friends for their unwavering support in our… pic.twitter.com/SegcrOQnli — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 25, 2023

He wrote, "It was lovely meeting @KanganaTeam who was in Delhi for her movie premiere & visited our embassy to extend her support to @Israel. I expressed our heartfelt gratitude not only to her but also to PM @narendramodi ji and our Indian friends for their unwavering support in our shared battle against terrorism.

Israel's Deputy head of mission to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar also shared a picture of Kangana and Naor Gilon from the meeting on X.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "In these horrible times, some support is just brave. No other word for it. @KanganaTeam you are brave for saying the truth as clearly as you do. Israel and India share the same values and same courage. Jai Israel Jai Hind."

As many as 1,400 Israelis have died in the onslaught of the Hamas attack on October 7. In this attack, Hamas launched a sudden ground, air, and sea offensive against Israel, with over 2,500 fighters crossing the border and causing destruction in southern towns. This resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people, primarily civilians, and the taking of over 220 hostages.

More than 5,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, CNN quoted Palestinian health officials as saying.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dussehra, Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday attended Delhi's largest Ramlila, organised annually at the historic Red Fort grounds where she was given the honour to perform the 'Ravan Dahan'.

Apart from Kangana, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were also present for the festivities, which the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee arranged.

Earlier on Monday, Kangana Ranaut announced that she is going to be the first woman to burn the Ravan effigy at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila, Red Fort ground, Delhi.

Taking to Instagram Kangana Ranaut shared a video and wrote, "In the 50 years of history of the event, held annually at the Red Fort, this will be the first time a woman will set the effigy of Ravana on fire. Jai Shri Ram."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming action film 'Tejas'.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut also has 'Emergency' in her kitty.

