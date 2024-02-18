Kamal Nath To Stay In Congress, Informs Party Amid Buzz On Switch To BJP

The Congress has claimed that Kamal Nath is not joining the BJP. He has told them so when asked about it, party general secretary Jitendra Singh has told NDTV.

Mr Nath is in Delhi amid a buzz that he is joining the BJP, upset over his removal from the state party chief post after the Congress's crushing defeat to the BJP in the recently held assembly election.

His successor on the post, Jitu Patwari seconded Mr Jitendra Singh, blaming the buzz on "misuse of media".

"This was a conspiracy made against Kamal Nath. I spoke to him and he said that all these things are just rumours, and he is a Congress person and will continue to be a Congress person... he will continue to have Congress ideology till his last breath. This is his own thoughts, he said this," he said.