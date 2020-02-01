Kalpana Chawla: Tributes pour in for India's first woman in space

Tributes are pouring in for Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman in space, on her death anniversary on Saturday.

Born in Karnal, Haryana on July 1, 1961, Ms. Chawla first went into space in 1997 and become the second Indian person to fly in space after astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

Kalpana Chawla died in 2003 in the Columbia space shuttle disaster. The shuttle disintegrated over Texas during re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. Remembering Chawla, many Indians including several political leaders paid homage to their 'lost star' on Twitter.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "Remembering the first Indian woman in space, Kalpana Chawla, on her death anniversary. A daughter who did India proud, #KalpanaChawla's achievements will continue to inspire the youth, especially girls around the globe for generations to come."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Tributes to the brave daughter of Haryana, #KalpanaChawla on her Punyatithi. Her sacrifice in the pursuit of space exploration will be remembered forever. She continues to inspire us all with her dedication, hard work and courage."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wrote, "Tribute to Kalpana Chawla for her memorable achievement that inspires women to follow their aspirations with passion & dedication!#KalpanaChawla"

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wrote, "I would say if you have a dream, follow it. It doesn't really matter whether you are a woman or from India or from wherever...

"Remembering the first Indian woman in space, astronaut #KalpanaChawla on her death anniversary."

A user wrote, "Tribute to the proud Daughter of the Nation, first woman of Bharatiya origin in space & ideal for youngsters, #KalpanaChawla on her Death Anniversary."

A post read, "Tributes to the brave daughter of Haryana, #KalpanaChawla on her Punyatithi. Her sacrifice in the pursuit of space exploration will be remembered forever. She continues to inspire us all with her dedication, hard work and courage."

A Tweeple remarked, "Remembering first woman of Indian descent to go to space #KalpanaChawla on her death anniversary. Her life journey always inspires many people to conquer their dreams."