Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: How To Apply, Selection, Fee Details And More

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Nearly five years after the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was suspended, the holy pilgrimage route will be reopened in June. Five batches, each consisting of 50 devotees and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 devotees, will be travelling to the holy destination between June and August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday (Apr 26). Recognised as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar holds utmost religious significance for Hindus.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not taken place since 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent border standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Here's all you need to know about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra:

Who can apply for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

Where to apply for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

Devotees can visit the official website (http://kmy.gov.in./) launched by the central government, where they can fill out the application for the Yatra.

What is the last date to apply?

The last date to apply for the Yatra is May 13, 2025. The application portal will close after this date.

How will the pilgrims be picked?

Selected applicants would be informed through automated messages to their registered email ID/ mobile number after the random computerised draw of lots.

What is the duration of the pilgrimage?

Route Duration Lipulekh Pass 22 Days Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) 21 Days

What is the fee for the pilgrimage?

Devotees visiting Kailash Mansarovar through the Lipulekh Pass will have to pay Rs 1.74 per person. Meanwhile, those using the Nathu La Pass will have to fork out Rs 2.83 lakh.

Health checkups for devotees

The travellers will have to spend three to four days in Delhi for preparations and medical tests before the start of the Yatra. They will be undergoing the medical tests at the Delhi Heart & Lung Institute (DHLI).

There is also a second medical check at Gunji (altitude of 3,220 metres) on the Lipulekh route, and at Sherathang (altitude 4,115 metres) on the Nathula route to assess body reaction to high altitude. Only those yatris who are found fit will be allowed to proceed further.

Also Read | Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Take Place Between June-August: Foreign Ministry

What documents to carry?

Once selected for the Yatra, the devotees must report in Delhi with the following documents:

Ordinary Indian passport, valid for at least six months as of September 1 of the current year.

Photograph: Colour, passport size

Indemnity Bond executed on a non-judicial stamp paper of Rs 100

Undertaking for evacuation by helicopter in case of emergency

Consent Form for cremation of mortal remains on the Chinese side in case of death there

Who organises the Yatra?

State governments of Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Sikkim

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN)

Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

Advisory for pilgrims