'Proud Father': Jyotiraditya Scindia Tweets Pictures Of Son's Graduation

Jyotiraditya Scindia's son has graduated from Yale University.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today said he feels "extremely proud as a father" as his son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, has graduated from the Yale University. On Twitter, he shared photos with his son, seen wearing a graduation robe, and said it was a "special moment for the entire family".

"I feel extremely proud as a father today that my son @AScindia graduates from @Yale University. A special moment for the entire family. Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son!," the 48-year-old leader, contesting from Congress stronghold Guna in Madhya Pradesh, tweeted both in Hindi and English.

I feel extremely proud as a father today that my son @AScindia graduates from @Yale University. A special moment for the entire family.



Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son! #yalecollege#classof2019pic.twitter.com/kt8ELVqmtm — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 19, 2019

Several Congress leaders including RPN Singh and Sitaram Lamba replied to the tweet, liked over 22 thousand times since it was shared about 11 hours ago, and congratulated Mr Scindia. Syed Abbas Ali Zaidi, spokesperson of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, also congratulated him.

A message that stood out In the thread of congratulatory messages was a tweet by Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. "Like father like son.(look more like brothers) ... @AScindia is a handsome young man, congratulations on your graduation," Riteish Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, tweeted.

Yale University, a private Ivy league university, was founded in 1701. It is the third oldest university in the United States.

Mahanaryaman Scindia, 23, has campaigned for his father, who has been winning the Guna seat since 2002. Two days before Guna voted in the sixth phase of national elections on May 12, Mahanaryaman Scindia made a vote appeal on Twitter.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.