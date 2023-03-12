BJP's 'Tradition' Counter To Congress Jab At J Scindia Over Viral Video

The event was organised to mark translocation of tigers to Madhav National Park

The BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit has come up with an explanation for a viral video that shows Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stopping state party chief VD Sharma from addressing a public event and taking over the podium.

The visuals from an event in Shivpuri district, organised to mark the translocation of tigers to Madhav National Park, had sparked a row. A video shows the announcer calling out Mr Sharma's name. As the state BJP chief is about to speak, Mr Scindia approaches the podium. He is seen speaking briefly to Mr Sharma, who returns to his seat with a smile as the Union Minister takes over.

At the time, Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also on the dais.

The Congress took a swipe at Mr Scindia, saying that it was his "family's tradition to sideline other leaders".

Clarifying on the issue, the BJP's state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said that it is a tradition for the state party chief to address an event at the end. "In the Bharatiya Janata Party, the honour of the President is the highest. The Congress cannot understand this. The president is the most honourable and hence, his speech comes right at the end," he said.

Mr Scindia, the BJP leader said, intervened during the function as a mark of respect to the state BJP chief.

Earlier, Congress' media cell chief KK Mishra had tweeted, "It was politics. That's why Scindia stopped VD Sharma from giving a speech at a government function in Shivpuri. It is the Scindia family tradition to sideline other leaders and surge ahead."